Just call it macOS Death Valley and get it over with

In other news, besides the 32-bit apocalypse, they just deprecated OpenGL and OpenCL in order to make way for all the Metal apps that people have just been lining up to write. Not that this is any surprise, mind you, given how long Apple's implementation of OpenGL has rotted on the vine. It's a good thing they're talking about allowing iOS apps to run, because there may not be any legacy Mac apps compatible when macOS 10.15 "Zzyzx" rolls around.
Yes, looking forward to that Linux ARM laptop when the MacBook Air "Sierra Forever" wears out. I remember when I was excited about Apple's new stuff. Now it's just wondering what they're going to break next.
