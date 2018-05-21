Spectre Number 4, STEP RIGHT UP!

Despite the hubbub, this doesn't really change things much for Power Macs. Because of the unusual limitations on speculative execution with the G3 and 7400, Spectre variant 4 still ultimately requires speculative execution through an indirect branch to trigger the mispredict which, as our theory and demonstrations show, is not possible on those processors. The G5, however, is so aggressively out-of-order with loads and stores that it is almost certainly vulnerable to this variant as well, and that means the 7450 and POWER4 on up are likely vulnerable too.
As a practical matter, though, Spectre in any variant (including this one) is only a viable attack vector on Power Macs through native applications, which have far more effective methods of pwning your Power Mac at their disposal than an intermittently successful attempt to read memory. Although TenFourFox has a JavaScript JIT, no 7450 and probably not even the Quad is fast enough to obtain enough of a memory timing delta to make the attack functional (let alone reliable), the 7450 and earlier chips are prevented from speculatively executing through the CTR-relative branches we use in the JIT due to insufficient rename registers, and we disabled the high-resolution timers necessary for the exploit "way back" in FPR5 anyway. The new variant 4 is a bigger issue for Talos II owners like myself because such an attack is possible and feasible on the POWER9, but we can confidently expect that there will be patches from IBM and Raptor to address it soon.
