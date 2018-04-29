TenFourFox FPR7b3 available

For FPR8 the original plan was to get a decent implementation of CSS grid support working, but same-site cookies have risen in priority as they are now being required as a security measure on many sites including one I personally use frequently. If there is time left once that particular major upgrade is functional, I will then work on CSS grid and (as it slowly progresses) native date-time pickers. The FAQ is also dreadfully out of date, so I'll be spending some time on that too.
The Raptor Talos II (check it out if you haven't seen the Talos' unboxing) is now under my desk with the DEC Alpha 164LX, Silicon Graphics Fuel, MDD G4 and of course the Quad G5. Unfortunately to make room for the Talos in the KVM, a system had to be sacrificed: my old and now largely unused Core2Duo Mac mini running 10.6. It has been relegated to the server-storage room while I think about what to do with it. I got Fedora 28/kernel 4.16 booting on the Talos, but there are still issues with the discrete GPU, and the fans still roar like a SpaceX launch. (Also, Firefox 59 crashes on bootup on POWER9, but that's not Raptor's fault. Guess I have my work cut out for me.) Fortunately, Raptor's technical support team has come through with new firmware for the Radeon card and it looks like there is a BMC update on the way to address the ventilation issues, so we'll see how far we get with those. A full review will follow once I have the system in daily-driver condition.
Yes, dear reader, this is what it feels like to live on the bleeding edge of technology.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Due to an increased frequency of spam, comments are now subject to moderation.