Stuff spotted in Ready Player One

We spent a lot of time spotting old hardware in it. An Atari VCS is a major part of the plot, but we also saw a ColecoVision, though both were simulated. There were a number of old arcade cabinets, notably a Pinball 2000 Revenge From Mars. In the Macintosh world, a possibly anachronistic Macintosh LC series machine (we couldn't determine the model) turns up along with an unknown early PC which sort of resembles a Tandy 1000 of some kind. However, the real oddball was what I'm pretty sure was a Commodore 1570 disk drive. These are rather unusual and it wouldn't make sense for one to be in the United States around that time period. Watch for it in Halliday's bedroom with the unknown LC near the end of the film.
