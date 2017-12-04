FPR5 is coming along very well. If I could sum up the changes in two words, it would be "MOAR ALTIVEC." Two other words I'd use are "stay tuned" and "totally awesome" and "amazing programmer" and "very modest."
Monday, December 4, 2017
TenFourFox FPR4 SPR1 available
TenFourFox "FPR4.1" (officially Feature Parity Release 4, Security Parity Release 1) is available for testing (downloads, hashes; release notes pending revision). This is an urgent security and bugfix update which repairs a serious information leak in Private Browsing mode that affects all versions of Firefox (and TenFourFox) to at least version 35. I also included a bugfix for an edge case in our internal AltiVec-accelerated strchr() implementation which was discovered when I expanded its usage to other portions of the browser. Mozilla is chemspilling updated versions of Fx57 and ESR52; I plan to follow suit and the fixed version will go live this afternoon-evening Pacific time assuming no problems. There are no other changes in this release. If you are rolling your own build, pull the tree at release FPR4 and add the relevant patches from issues 440 and 451.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Cameron,ReplyDelete
I have been running the TFF release 4.1 and it is performing very well with no issues. Thank you for your tireless efforts and keeping us PPC fans up and running! -Kevin