TenFourFox FPR4 available

TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 4 final is now available (downloads
, hashes
, release notes
). It will become live on Monday "evening" as usual. There is no debug version for final since the only reason I was doing that for the last FPR or two was to smoke out issue 72, for which the fix now appears to be sticking (but, as usual, there will be one for FPR5b1).
For FPR5 the big goals are expanded AltiVec (enable strchr() everywhere else, finish as much as possible of the AltiVec VP9 intra predictors), some DOM and Web compatibility improvements, and some additional performance improvements primarily in the session store module and the refresh driver. More on those soon.
