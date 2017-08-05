Saturday, August 5, 2017

TenFourFox FPR2 available

As I type in what is not quite the worst hotel room in Mountain View while Rockford Files reruns play in the background, TenFourFox FPR2 final is available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). The original plan was not to have a Debug build with this release, but we're still trying to smoke out issue 72, so there is a Debug build as well. Again, it is not intended for general use unless you know what you're doing and why.

The only differences from this and the beta, besides the usual certificate, HPKP and HSTS updates, are some additional debug sections in the widget code for issue 72 and the remaining security and stability update backports. One of these updates fixes a bug in HTTP/2 transactions which helps reduce latency and dropped connections on some sites, notably many Google properties and some CDNs, and affects pretty much any version of Firefox since HTTP/2 support was added. As always, the plan is to go live on Monday PM Pacific.

Day 2 of the Vintage Computer Festival West is tomorrow! Be there, or, um, be not there! And that is clearly worse!

