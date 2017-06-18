TenFourFox FPR1 available

Chris T reported that old issue 72 (a/k/a bug 641597) has resurfaced in FPR1. Most likely this bug was never actually fixed, just wallpapered over by something or other, and the efficiency improvements in FPR1 have made it easier to trigger again. That said, it has only ever manifested on certain 10.5 systems; it has never been reproduced on 10.4 by anyone, and I can't reproduce it myself on my own 10.5 DLSD PowerBook G4. For that reason I'm proceeding with the release as intended but if your system is affected, please post your steps to replicate and we'll compare them with Chris' (especially if you have a 10.4 system, since that will be much easier for me to personally debug). Please also note any haxies or system extensions as the issue can be replicated on a clean profile, meaning addons or weird settings don't appear to be a factor. If we find a fix and enough people are bitten, it should be possible to spin a point release.
The plan is for a Tuesday/Wednesday release ahead of schedule, so advise if there are any new showstoppers.
