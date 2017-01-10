Not dead, didn't perish in an airline crash over the Pacific

Yes, I'm alive, and yes, I'm back at Floodgap orbiting headquarters. Meanwhile, candidate builds for TenFourFox 45.7 are scheduled for this weekend. Since no one has voiced any problems, the change to nglayout.initialpaint.delay
mentioned in the prior post
(to 100ms) will take effect. If this caused adverse issues for you, speak now, or forever hold your peace right up until you post frantic bug reports.
