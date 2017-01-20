45.7.0 available for realsies

Let's try that again. TenFourFox 45.7.0 is now available for testing ... again (same download location
, same release notes
, new hashes
), and as before, will go live late Monday evening if I haven't been flooded out of my house by the torrential rains we've been getting in currently-not-so-Sunny So Cal. You may wish to verify you got the correct version by manually checking the hash on the off-chance the mirrors are serving the old binaries.
