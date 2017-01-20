Friday, January 20, 2017

45.7.0 available for realsies

Let's try that again. TenFourFox 45.7.0 is now available for testing ... again (same download location, same release notes, new hashes), and as before, will go live late Monday evening if I haven't been flooded out of my house by the torrential rains we've been getting in currently-not-so-Sunny So Cal. You may wish to verify you got the correct version by manually checking the hash on the off-chance the mirrors are serving the old binaries.
