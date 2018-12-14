A thank you to Ginn Chen, whom Larry Ellison screwed

Periodically I refresh my machines by dusting them off and plugging them in and running them for a while to keep the disks spinnin' and the caps chargin'. Today was the day to refurbish my Sun Ultra-3, the only laptop Sun ever "made" (they actually rebadged the SPARCle and later the crotchburner 1.2GHz Tadpole Viper, which is the one I have). Since its last refresh the IDPROM had died, as they do when they run out of battery, resetting the MAC address to zeroes and erasing the license for the 802.11b which I never used anyway. But, after fixing the clock to prevent GNOME from puking on the abnormal date, it booted and I figured I'd update Firefox since it still had 38.4 on it. Ginn Chen, first at Sun and later at Oracle, regularly issued builds of Firefox which ran very nicely on SPARC Solaris 10. Near as I can determine, Oracle has never offered a build of any Firefox post-Rust
even to the paying customers they're bleeding dry, but I figured I should be able to find the last ESR of 52 and install that. (Amusingly this relic can run a Firefox in some respects more current than TenFourFox, which is an evolved and patched Firefox 45.)
To my consternation, however, there was no contributed build for 52.9, the last 52ESR. I had to walk all the way back to 52.0.2 to find the last Solaris 10 package, which was accompanied by this sad message:
This directory contains Solaris builds of Firefox 52.0.2 ESR,
which are contributed by Oracle Solaris Desktop Beijing Team.
If you have any problem with these builds, please send email to
ginnchen at gmail dot com
This is the last contrib build before I leave Oracle.
My job is eliminated.
Thanks everyone for supporting me.
ginnchen@...
I don't know if anyone ever said to Ginn how much all that work was appreciated. Well, I'm saying it now. I hope for much greener pastures away from scum like Larry, who ruined Sun, Solaris and SPARC just by being his scummy self, and lays off good folks just so he can buy another island. Here is Ginn's last build:
To this day, in Solaris 11, Firefox 52.9 is the last Firefox available, probably using Ginn's work.
